Investigation underway after truck slid into ditch while delivering materials for Viking Energy windfarm project

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 52 min ago 0
An aerial view of the road construction site from earlier in the project. Photo: John Coutts.

A truck delivering materials for the Viking Energy windfarm project slid into a roadside ditch on Thursday. 

SSE confirmed the driver was uninjured and appropriate authorities were informed following the accident, which happened at around 2pm on the B9075 east of the Upper Kergord junction. 

The truck was delivering aggregate for use in the construction of the new Sandwater Road, which forms part of the windfarm project.

SSE said the local subcontractors, which owned the truck, had arranged a recovery operation for yesterday morning. 

A spill kit was deployed at the ditch as a precaution, although no leakages were reported. 

 “Safety in all operations is of paramount importance to SSE Renewables and an investigation into the incident is underway,” SSE said. 

The SIC said the the road remained passable for cars but not for larger vehicles.

The road was scheduled for a two hour closure from 10am yesterday. 

