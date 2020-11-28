News

Wishart suggests Christmas travel window should be extended to allow for realities of island life

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 34 min ago 0
NorthLink ferry.

Island communities have been “overlooked” when considering the five-day easing of Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has said.

Ms Wishart quizzed cabinet secretary Mike Russell in Holyrood yesterday on whether the government had considered extra travel time for people getting to and from islands. 

The Scottish government confirmed last week that restrictions would be eased from 23rd-27th December, allowing folk to travel and form “Christmas bubbles” over the festive period. 

However, Ms Wishart was initially concerned the five-day window did not account for time taken travelling between Shetland and the mainland.

Mr Russell later confirmed government guidance would would updated to clarify that people beginning their travel on 27th December by overnight ferry can complete their journey within the rules. 

Speaking after the debate, Ms Wishart highlighted guidance permitting people to travel to or from Northern Ireland  on 22nd and 28th December. 

She suggested the same approach be adopted in Scotland. 

Twitter

