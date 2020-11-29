Toy Tesla arrives in Shetland to make hospital visits more enjoyable for poorly bairns

The Toy Tesla. Photo: NorthLink Ferries.

A mini Tesla has been donated to enable poorly Shetland children drive themselves for treatment in hospital – rather than being wheeled around in a bed.

The donation aims to ease the anxiety of young patients and make their visits to hospital more enjoyable.

Tesla Owners UK, which made the donation to the Gilbert Bain Hospital, thanked members for their work raising money to buy and transport the cars.

“This car originated in a warehouse in Nottingham and has travelled by Tesla – and ferry – all the way,” it said.

“Thanks to Elon Musk, RadioFlyer, members and the general public for their kind donations at our events too,

“Lastly, thanks to Deryn who makes this all possible with her meticulous planning.”

The organisation has partnered with The Christian Blandford Fund to ensure all funds raised through this scheme go entirely towards buying the toy Tesla cars.

NorthLink Ferries said it was “delighted” to assist with transporting the car to Shetland.