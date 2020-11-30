Asymptotic testing launches in Scotland – but unlikely to reach Shetland until New Year

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

A programme of asymptomatic Covid-19 testing is being rolled out to high prevalence areas of Scotland ahead of more widespread usage, including Shetland, in the New Year.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today (Monday) that the Scottish government had begun testing in central and western areas where community transmission of the virus is currently the highest.

“The lessons that we learn from these trials will then inform our plan to expand community testing, much more extensively and routinely, early in the New Year,” she said.

Routine testing of students has also been launched for those hoping to return home for Christmas.

It is hoped the increased availability of routine testing for those without symptoms will help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed that tests could only give an indication at a particular moment in time and did not means folk could stop following the other safety measures.