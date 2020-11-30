News

Card payments trialled on Bressay inter-islands ferry service could be rolled out to other routes in coming months

Andrew Hirst
The Bressay ferry.

Card payments are being trialled on the Bressay inter-islands ferry service – with hopes to roll it out to other routes in the coming months.

The SIC announced today (Monday) that customers on the MV Leirna would now be able to pay by debit or credit card

Initially, it had been hoped to trial the payments this summer, but the Covid-19 pandemic intervened.

Other payment options including cash, cheque or account card, will continue to be available.

Passengers can now pay using contactless payments on their card, or on their smartphones, or with chip and pin.

The payment system is designed to accept payments during any point of the ferry journey, but for the time being some payments need to be processed near terminals where Wi-Fi is available.

This includes payments made using young person’s account cards, and the use of Apple Pay or Android Pay.

Once the ferry has left the terminal, there is a maximum transaction value of £50.

Twitter

