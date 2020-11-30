Police launch campaign tackling anti-social behaviour and alcohol fuelled criminality in run-up to Christmas

Lerwick police station. Photo: David Donaldson.

Police and partner agencies have teamed up to lead a campaign tackling anti-social behaviour and alcohol and drug misuse during the festive period.

Police Scotland launched Operation Respect across the Highlands and Islands division, including Shetland, last Friday.

Operation leader Chief Inspector Ian Graham said shops and cafes tended to be busier during the run-up to Christmas and urged folk to be mindful of their own security.

“Criminals can see this period as an opportune time to commit offences,” he added.

“Ensure to keep an eye on your shopping at all times, keep your bags closed and ensure your purse or wallet is not easily accessible.”

Mr Graham advised people to use cash machines in well-lit areas, shield their pin and put their money and card away as soon as they are done.

He said that as people tend to drink more alcohol at this time of year, they should plan ahead and take care.