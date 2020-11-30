Road closed after failure of parapet

A B-road from Weisdale to Sandwater has been closed due to the failure of a parapet on the north side of the bridge over the Pettawater burn.

The council’s roads department has warned there is no access through Kergord between Weisdale and the Sandwater junction on the A970.

All Kergord traffic must use the A971 access from Weisdale.

The closure is necessary in the interests of public safety and will remain in place until repairs can be effected to replace the parapet wall.