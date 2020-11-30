News

Road closed after failure of parapet

12 hours 52 min ago 0
Road closed after failure of parapet

A B-road from Weisdale to Sandwater has been closed due to the failure of a parapet on the north side of the bridge over the Pettawater burn.

The council’s roads department has warned there is no access through Kergord between Weisdale and the Sandwater junction on the A970.

All Kergord traffic must use the A971 access from Weisdale.

The closure is necessary in the interests of public safety and will remain in place until repairs can be effected to replace the parapet wall.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.