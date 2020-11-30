News

SNP ‘sitting on their hands’ on fish landing Brexit preparations

Ryan Taylor 17 hours 17 min ago 0
The Scottish government has “no excuse” for being short on vital health inspectors required for post-Brexit checks on fishing catches.

That is the view of isles MP Alistair Carmichael, who says highlighted media reports that the SNP administration has failed to recruit a sufficient number of inspectors.

After 31st December all landed fish to be exported to the EU will require an official health certificate, but the Scottish government is reportedly not up to speed on recruitment.

SNP Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has blamed the UK government for its “pursuit of a hard Brexit”.

Mr Carmichael said: “The SNP are never slow to laugh at the Tories for their lorry queues in Kent but if fishermen cannot even get their fish on the quay in Lerwick or Peterhead because of a lack of health inspectors, that laughter will have a hollow ring to it.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

