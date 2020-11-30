SNP ‘sitting on their hands’ on fish landing Brexit preparations

The Scottish government has “no excuse” for being short on vital health inspectors required for post-Brexit checks on fishing catches.

That is the view of isles MP Alistair Carmichael, who says highlighted media reports that the SNP administration has failed to recruit a sufficient number of inspectors.

After 31st December all landed fish to be exported to the EU will require an official health certificate, but the Scottish government is reportedly not up to speed on recruitment.

SNP Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has blamed the UK government for its “pursuit of a hard Brexit”.

Mr Carmichael said: “The SNP are never slow to laugh at the Tories for their lorry queues in Kent but if fishermen cannot even get their fish on the quay in Lerwick or Peterhead because of a lack of health inspectors, that laughter will have a hollow ring to it.