Woman released on bail

A woman has been released on bail after after appearing from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court following an accusation she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner.

Samantha Gibney, 44, of Stura, Tingwall, is charged with entering a house in Burra without any invitation to do so.

She is said to have refused to leave and struggled with an occupant, before smashing a plant pot and repeatedly striking a porch door with a fire extinguisher – brandishing it at her former partner, and threatening him with violence.

Gibney appeared from custody before Honorary Sheriff Eric Peterson on Monday.

Her case was continued without plea until 9th December.