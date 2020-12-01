News

Cancel all exams next year, says isles MSP

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 45 min ago 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland’s MSP is calling on next year’s exams timetable to be cancelled in order to give pupils around the country a “level playing field”

Beatrice Wishart is making the demand as education spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats.

It comes as part of an attempt to avoid a repeat of this year’s exams algorithm, which left a number of pupils demoralised and penalised those from poorer backgrounds.

In September over 300 isles pupils had their exam results upgraded after a Scottish government U-turn.

Last month councillors on the SIC’s education and families committee sought clarification after it emerged a final decision on exams was not expected before February.

National 5 tests for 2021 have already been called off.

Ms Wishart said: “Teachers and parents are concluding it wouldn’t be fair to go ahead with nationwide exams as normal.

“The Scottish government needs to end the uncertainty, immediately announce that the exams won’t go ahead and establish the credible alternative before Christmas.”

