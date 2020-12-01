It’s time to be bold over extra powers, former Shetland Movement candidate urges politicians

Former Shetland Movement candidate John Goodlad says the opportunity to win more autonomy must not be squandered.

Shetlanders must not squander the opportunity to achieve more autonomy, businessman John Goodlad told Tuesday night’s forum on self-determination.

He said the broader constitutional landscape – including the Scottish independence debate – meant it was time for isles politicians “to be bold”.

Mr Goodlad, who stood as a Shetland Movement general election candidate in the 1980s, said the debate over autonomy would be closely linked to arguments about Scottish self-determination.

However, he urged people to set aside their differences over independence to ensure they could deliver more power for Shetland.

“Whatever your view is, don’t let this difference prevent you from working together to achieve island autonomy. This time around islands autonomy can be achieved for Shetland.

“Don’t squander the opportunity.”

