News

It’s time to be bold over extra powers, former Shetland Movement candidate urges politicians

Adam Civico 15 min ago 0
It’s time to be bold over extra powers, former Shetland Movement candidate urges politicians
Former Shetland Movement candidate John Goodlad says the opportunity to win more autonomy must not be squandered.

Shetlanders must not squander the opportunity to achieve more autonomy, businessman John Goodlad told Tuesday night’s forum on self-determination.

He said the broader constitutional landscape – including the  Scottish independence debate – meant it was time for isles politicians “to be bold”. 

Mr Goodlad, who stood as a Shetland Movement general election candidate in the 1980s, said the debate over autonomy would be closely linked to arguments about Scottish self-determination. 

However, he urged people to set aside their differences over independence to ensure they could deliver more power for Shetland.

“Whatever your view is, don’t let this difference prevent you from working together to achieve island autonomy. This time around islands autonomy can be achieved for Shetland.

“Don’t squander the opportunity.”

A full report on Tuesday night’s meeting will be included Friday’s Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

facebook Twitter

About Adam Civico

Editor of The Shetland Times since October 2012. Born and bred in South Yorkshire, before moving to Shetland I was the assistant editor at the Barnsley Chronicle, where my journalism career began. My hobbies include sport, reading, food, gardening and music. Contact me with your news and views about Shetland – a.civico@shetlandtimes.co.uk or telephone 01595 746715.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Adam Civico

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.