Patient travel service to close for office move

NHS Shetland has warned its patient travel service will be closed for one day next week to allow an office move to take place.

The office will be closed on Wednesday 9th December.

It is calling on anyone with urgent travel bookings that cannot wait until Thursday to contact the hospital reception.

The service is due to reopen on 10th December, although the office will continue to be closed to the public.

Any booking requests/travel queries should be made by phone or by email.