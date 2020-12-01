Reflections on Self Determination event looks at ‘better ways to run’ Shetland

Lesley Riddoch opens the Reflections on Self Determination event.

Scottish islands including Shetland “can boldly go where other local authorities would like to tread”, according to journalist and campaigner Lesley Riddoch.

Opening the “Reflections on Self Determination – an Island Perspective” event she said she was delighted Shetland “has got angry enough or discombobulated enough” to look at its options.

The purpose of the event is to consider the models that Shetland could consider if it is to pursue more autonomy – or, according to Ms Riddoch, “a better way to run yourselves”.

Ms Riddoch said local government in Scotland was the weakest in the whole of Europe and that many different possibilities lay ahead, including the “hyper-powered” Faroes or a crown dependency such as the Isle of Man.

More updates from the meeting will follow above.