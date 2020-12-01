News

Shetland not too small for more autonomy, UHI academic says

Adam Civico 43 min ago 0
Dr Andrew Jennings

Shetland is not too small to have more control over its own affairs,  according to academic Andrew Jennings,

Speaking at the Reflections on Self-Determination event Dr Jennings, from the Institute for Northern Studies at Shetland College UHI, set out examples of other islands which had successfully developed various systems of self-governance.

Historically, he said, it was not unusual for islands to develop their own systems of self-determination and there were many examples of successful models.

“Shetland is by no means too small to consider it,” Dr Jennings said. “However whether Shetlanders want to go down that route remains to be seen.”

