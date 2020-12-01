Shetland stays at level one as all local authorities remain unchanged – despite warnings for Aberdeen

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland is set to remain in level one of the tiered restrictions after the First Minister announced today that no local authorities would be changing.

Nicola Sturgeon said the latest data showed the current restrictions were having a “positive impact” with daily case numbers down a fifth in the past three weeks.

“The sacrifices everyone is making are making a difference,” she said.

However, Ms Sturgeon also warned that Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire could both be moved up to level three, following a sharp rise in cases in the past week.

She said the government was awaiting further analysis of the data before making a decision.

Level three would mean all non-essential travel in and out of Aberdeen would be banned by law.

Ms Surgeon said next week’s review would likely feature more substantial changes, including details of the new tiers for the 11 local authorities moving out of level four.