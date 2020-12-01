News

Shetland stays at level one as all local authorities remain unchanged – despite warnings for Aberdeen

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 11 min ago 0
Shetland stays at level one as all local authorities remain unchanged – despite warnings for Aberdeen
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland is set to remain in level one of the tiered restrictions after the First Minister announced today that no local authorities would be changing. 

Nicola Sturgeon said the latest data showed the current restrictions were having a “positive impact” with daily case numbers down a fifth in the past three weeks. 

“The sacrifices everyone is making are making a difference,” she said.

However, Ms Sturgeon also warned that Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire could both be moved up to level three, following a sharp rise in cases in the past week.

She said the government was awaiting further analysis of the data before making a decision. 

Level three would mean all non-essential travel in and out of Aberdeen would be banned by law. 

Ms Surgeon said next week’s review would likely feature more substantial changes, including details of the new tiers for the 11 local authorities moving out of level four. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.