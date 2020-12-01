Trust to support isles charities and causes

Shetland Charitable Trust is to pay out grants worth £8.3 million to help fund 26 local projects and

organisations next year.

Half the organisations have not benefited from an annual trust grant previously while the more-regular funding recipients are said to be placed on a surer footing with provisional grant offers stretching up to four years ahead.

The largest beneficiary from the Main Grant Scheme for 2021/22 will be Shetland Recreational Trust,

which is set to receive over £3.1m (38 per cent of the total budget) to run six leisure centres, sports fields and two swimming pools.

Just under £2m (24 per cent) will be granted to Shetland Islands Council to help pay for the higher

standard of community care provided in Shetland and its network of care centres.

Other major beneficiaries include Shetland Amenity Trust (£1.17m); Shetland Arts Development

Agency (£650,000) and grants for social enterprise company COPE Ltd (£225,000) and Shetland Islands Citizens Advice Bureau (£209,400).