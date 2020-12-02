News

Charities and voluntary organisations need funding certainty, says Wishart

Market House in Lerwick is a home for the voluntary and charitable sector.

Volunteers and third sector organisations went “above and beyond” during the pandemic, Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart told the Holyrood parliament.

She paid tribute to the sector in a debate on “valuing the third sector”.

The high level of volunteering in the isles was praised and Ms Wishart highlighted Voluntary Action Shetland’s Community Spirit Awards which saw 50 certificates handed out in recognition of voluntary work during the pandemic.

Ms Wishart called on the Scottish government to ensure the third sector had funding certainty.

She said: “Volunteers and organisations in Shetland have gone above and beyond over the last eight months to help out people needing some extra support because of the pandemic.”

She added: “Many organisations will have seen a substantial increase in demand for their support services in recent months at the same time as fundraising opportunities have reduced.”

