Hughson steps down from planning committee

Ryan Taylor 31 min ago 0
A councillor has tendered her resignation from the SIC’s planning committee.

Shetland West member Catherine Hughson says the committee has “not met for many months”.

She says other local authorities meet monthly on planning matters.

But Shetland, she says, offers little that councillors actually have decision making powers on – “because of
decision making being devolved to officer level”.

“Last time we did meet as a committee there was to be a site visit on a proposed house build,” she said.

“This has not yet happened.”

She added the time lapse was something she found “unacceptable”.

“As a member of the planning committee you are very constrained in what you can do for your
constituency.”

