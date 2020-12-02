Isles representatives say ‘alarm bells’ should ring after meeting with Ofgem

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart

“Alarm bells” should be ringing at Ofgem over the range of difficulties experienced by energy consumers.

That is the view of isles representatives Alistair Carmichael and Beatrice Wishart, who have called on the energy regulator to take a more “proactive” approach to support customers.

The meeting was taking place after new evidence emerged of “staggering” rates charged by energy giants – and a poor service offered in return.

The MP and MSP have presented Ofgem with details of constituents who have been left increasingly frustrated.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Carmichael said: “The only positive changes we have seen from energy suppliers have come when there has been proactive engagement on our part with them – letters sent by us on behalf of specific constituents.

“There are signs of a systemic problem with companies thinking they can do whatever they like in the isles if they are not caught. That alone should be ringing alarm bells in Ofgem.

“We can only help those who come to us looking for that help and so it is vital that the regulator starts to take a more active role in policing supplier behaviour, or many others risk losing out.

“In the meantime, however, I would encourage anyone who has not yet been in touch about unfair energy practices to contact our offices so that we can put the strongest possible case to Ofgem.”

Ms Wishart added: “Ofgem needs to take a much more proactive approach to tackle poor practices and support customers and we will be meeting again to push for measurable action.

“The evidence we presented to the regulator clearly shows there are wholesale issues in the energy market and we continue to receive representations from constituents reinforcing the points we made.

“Do get in touch if you would like us to raise specific issues or if you would like to share your experience of dealing with your provider.”