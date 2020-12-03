Christmas holiday dates to remain the same

Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

This year’s school holidays over Christmas and New Year will remain the same – despite suggestions the festive break could be extended.

Education officials had been looking at running a longer holiday period from 18th December until 11th January.

The issue was raised with Scottish government ministers by the Education Recovery Group, which argued many schools were breaking up close to Christmas – potentially leading to increased social interaction following the limited relaxation of rules.

But Education secretary John Swinney today said: “Being in school is in the best interests of children and our priority remains to ensure schools are safe, and open.

“I want to thank school leaders, teachers and school staff for their outstanding commitment to education that has enabled children and young people to learn safely in school since August.

“The advice I have received from public health officials, and the COVID-19 Sub-group on Education and Children’s Issues, is not to alter Christmas and New Year holiday dates.”