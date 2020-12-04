Carmichael highlights ‘chasm’ in connectivity between isles and cities

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has said it is “outrageous” that connectivity is 200 times slower in island communities than in cities.

Mr Carmichael demanded a “real” universal service obligation and said quotes of up to £70,000 to connect households under this obligation are “ridiculous”.

He also called on national and devolved governments to work together to reduce confusion and competing programmes for high-speed internet.

“We have spoken for years about a digital divide, but that divide is now a chasm,” said Mr Carmichael.

The Lib Dem MP said: “For Orkney and Shetland, the idea that internet speeds and access to the internet should be more than 200 times greater in SW1 than in KW15, 16 and 17, and ZE1, 2 and 3 illustrates the nature of the problem we face.”