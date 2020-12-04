News

Council convener responds after pair are sentenced

11 hours 46 min ago
Edinburgh High Court.

The convener of Shetland Islands Council has described the murder of Tracey Walker as “senseless and brutal”.

Malcolm Bell was speaking after Judge Lord Uist jailed Ross MacDougall for a minimum of 23 years.

His co-accused Dawn Smith was ordered to serve at least 20 years and two months.

Mr Bell said: “This was a senseless and brutal murder of a defenceless woman which horrified not only her friends and relatives but also the entire community.

“Our thoughts today are very much with those she has left behind.

“Serious violent crime is, thankfully, very rare in Shetland and we are fortunate to live in a community that is both safe and tolerant.

“However, as this case demonstrates we are not immune from it. I would like to express my gratitude for the police investigation which promptly reassured the public and today ultimately ensured justice was done.”

