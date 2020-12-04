Man appears in dock accused of assaults

Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man has been released on bail after being accused of assaulting a woman.

Steven Nicholson, 34, of Veester Hill, Sandwick, is alleged to have seized the woman’s neck and compressed it, causing injury.

He is also said to have resisted police and struggled with them, lashing out with his arms and kicking out with his legs, before attempting to break free and refusing to be handcuffed.

Nicholson also faces a third charge, in which he is accused of punching a police officer on the head and attempting to bite him on the body.

Nicholson denied all charges when he appeared in the dock at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Trial was fixed for 4th February, with an intermediate diet due on 20th January.

Special conditions were attached to his bail order.