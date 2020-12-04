MSPs raise questions over vaccine

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart

MSPs have called for clarity over the Covid-19 vaccine.

Beatrice Wishart is seeking assurances about plans to distribute it in the islands.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is stored in larger “packs” of doses with a “limited shelf life”.

Ms Wishart asked for clarification about whether deep freeze stores would be kept in the islands.

And Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said it was important to recognise the difficulties of rolling out any vaccination programme.

He said: “We need to see more detail on how doses will get to each health board, as well as how the Scottish government will ensure those entitled to vaccination in Phase 1, but who live in the most remote areas, will be included.”

It has since been confirmed the freezers will be located across Scotland, including in island areas.

Ms Wishart said: “We need to stay vigilant although there is some light at the end of the tunnel.”