Pair who murdered Tracy Walker each handed sentences of over 20 years

Dawn Smith and Ross MacDougall were found guilty of the murder of Tracy Walker. Photo: Police Scotland

Two drug users who attacked a mother with a knife in a failed robbery bid have been jailed.

Judge Lord Uist has jailed Ross MacDougall for a minimum of 23 years.

His co-accused Dawn Smith was ordered to serve at least 20 years and two months.

Yesterday, they were convicted of the murder of Tracy Walker in Lerwick in July 2019.

The pair had denied the offence at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Lord Uist described MacDougall as evil moments after hearing how he had previously served jail time for stabbing somebody.

He told Smith her guilt was as bad as her co-accused.