Call on SNP to ensure enterprise agency has resources to do the job

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) should have the resources it needs to support economic recovery.

That is the cry from Jamie Halcro Johnston, who says he has not been reassured by answers to questions he raised in parliament this week.

“The number of tourism and hospitality businesses in the Highlands and Islands means that the region’s economy has been hit harder than most by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“We need HIE to be able to step in as it would unquestionably have done so in the past.”