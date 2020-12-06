Exams announcement expected within days

Anderson High School.

An announcement could be made this week on whether next year’s Higher and Advanced Higher exams will go ahead.

Education Secretary John Swinney is expected to make an announcement to parliament in the coming days.

It comes amid mounting pressure for the remaining exams due to take place in 2021 to be called off.

National 5 tests have already been cancelled.

This week isles MSP Beatrice Wishart demanded a “credible alternative” to be introduced.

Chairman of the council’s education and families committee George Smith has also called for a clear picture at the earliest opportunity.

He told The Shetland Times: “The sooner folk know the better.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie has argued for the prompt cancellation of exams, insisting pupils around the country “don’t have a level playing field”.

“Ministers need to act without further delay,” he said in a statement.