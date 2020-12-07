Enough Covid-19 vaccinations for 400 Shetland folk expected to arrive in first delivery this week 

The vaccines will first be arriving at the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

Shetland’s first delivery of Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be enough to inoculate 400 folk.

The first phase of the roll-out had initially been expected to arrive in Shetland as early as tomorrow, although that may now be delayed until later this week.

NHS Shetland said it would be receiving 975 doses in 195 multi dose vials, which it expects to be sufficient to vaccinate at least 400 people, allowing for wastage.

It follows last week’s announcement that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine had been approved by the regulator and would be rolled out across the UK.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed today (Monday) that the first supplies arrived in Scotland over the weekend, ready for distribution to health boards across the country.

She said vaccine will at first be offered to priority groups – the vaccinators, other health and social care workers and vulnerable care home residents, followed by the over 80s.

Everyone receiving the vaccine will need to take two doses 21-28 days apart.

Tight restrictions around this particular vaccine, which must be stored at -70ºC, have posed logistical challenges in delivering to the isles.

NHS Shetland’s chief executive cautioned last week that the transportation issues were likely to prevent doses being sent to care homes in outlying parts of Shetland, such as the more remote islands.

However, other types of vaccine, which present fewer challenges, are expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

Although vaccines will eventually be available for the wider population, NHS Shetland has reminded the public that they cannot call their health centre or the hospital for a vaccination.

Mr Dickson said the public would be kept full informed as the roll-out progresses to new groups.

Ms Sturgeon again warned folk to remain cautious and continue following other regulations to control the virus.