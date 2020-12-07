News

NorthLink reports ‘strengthening’ of passenger numbers over autumn despite ongoing impact of Covid-19 pandemic

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 11 min ago 0
NorthLink Ferries.

NorthLink Ferries has reported a “strengthening” of car and passenger volumes this autumn. 

The operator’s latest figures continue to show reductions due to the pandemic –  but with lesser impact than when lockdown first struck.

Passenger number between 22nd March and 30th November, across all routes, were 80,804 compared with 296,716 over the same period in 2019 – a reduction of 71 per cent.

However, the figures for November alone showed a lesser reduction of 54 per cent. Car volumes showed a similar trend. 

Freight volumes showed a slight increase in November’s figure.

Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, Stuart Garrett, said he was “heartened by the strengthening of passenger and car volumes”.

“With our 2021 booking system now open, we look forward to a return towards normality but in the meantime are continuing our cautious approach to service delivery,” he added. 

He advised people to ensure Christmas travel was  inline with public health guidelines.

