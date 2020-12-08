Island Games will take place in 2023

The 2019 Island Games team who headed to Gibraltar to compete.

The Island Games which had been due to take stage in Guernsey next year before being called off will now take place in 2023.

Next year’s event was scheduled to run in the Channel Island but was postponed in September due to the threat of coronavirus.

The International Island Games Association (IIGA) says subsequent games will move forward two years.

That means the games are now due to be staged in Orkney in 2025, Yns Mon in 2027 and the Isle of Man in 2029.

The decision has been reached following consultation with all of the member islands.

Chairman of the IIGA Jorgen PeLersson said it had not been an easy decision.

“Although the outcome of the consultation supported 2023, we have tried hard to find solutions in order to do what we are meant to be doing – develop sports within our islands.

“The pandemic has changed our lives and substantially impacted all our member islands, both

health-wise and economically.”