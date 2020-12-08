News Sport

Island Games will take place in 2023

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 23 min ago 0
Island Games will take place in 2023
The 2019 Island Games team who headed to Gibraltar to compete.

The Island Games which had been due to take stage in Guernsey next year before being called off will now take place in 2023.

Next year’s event was scheduled to run in the Channel Island but was postponed in September due to the threat of coronavirus.

The International Island Games Association (IIGA) says subsequent games will move forward two years.

That means the games are now due to be staged in Orkney in 2025, Yns Mon in 2027 and the Isle of Man in 2029.

The decision has been reached following consultation with all of the member islands.

Chairman of the IIGA Jorgen PeLersson said it had not been an easy decision.

“Although the outcome of the consultation supported 2023, we have tried hard to find solutions in order to do what we are meant to be doing – develop sports within our islands.

“The pandemic has changed our lives and substantially impacted all our member islands, both
health-wise and economically.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.