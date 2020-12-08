Loot for Lerwick event unlikely to happen this year

Shetland Sport for All took home £1,000 at the 2019 Loot for Lerwick event.

An annual event which distributes money to local charities is unlikely to take place this year, according to the Lerwick Community Council (LCC) who organise and fund it.

Loot for Lerwick gives members of the public the opportunity to vote on which charities they believe should earn a share of a sum of money provided by LCC.

But chairman Jim Anderson told members on Monday evening that it was unlikely the event, which took place in October last year, would be able to go ahead before the end of this year.

He said he did not see there being a way in which they could hold the event in the current climate.

Mr Anderson said the LCC only had “about £2,500” left to spend as well.

Charities vied for a share of £5,000 at last year’s Loot for Lerwick event.

The LCC chairman added that time was “against us” for holding the event before the beginning of January.