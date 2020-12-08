News

No Higher or Advanced Higher exams for Shetland pupils in 2021

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 17 min ago 0
No Higher or Advanced Higher exams for Shetland pupils in 2021
Education secretary John Swinney. Photo: Scottish Parliament TV.

Shetland pupils will not sit Higher or Advanced Higher exams this academic year, in recognition of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education secretary John Swinney made the announcement in parliament today (Tuesday).

Mr Swinney highlighted the disruption caused by the pandemic, which has seen pupils lose weeks of teaching time during lockdown and further disruption once schools reopened. 

He said the disruption had disproportionately affected pupils from poorer communities,  posing questions as to whether exams could be held fairly.

Instead, Mr Swinney announced a new model based on teachers’ judgements of evidence of learner attainment.

“It’s safe, it’s fair and it better recognises the reality of the disruption so many pupils have had to their learning,” he said. 

Mr Swinney said the model had the broad support across Scotland’s education professionals. He stressed no algorithms would be used. 

National 5 tests have already been cancelled.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.