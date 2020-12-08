NorthLink adds extra stops to festive timetable

NorthLink has warned customers of possible disruption on Saturday.

Two additional stops have been added to NorthLink’s festive timetable.

The Aberdeen-Lerwick northbound sailing on Tuesday 22nd December will now call at Kirkwall on the way, while the southbound sailing from Lerwick on Sunday 27th December will also stop at Kirkwall.

The company said the move was to support those hoping to travel during the temporary festive relaxation period of Covid regulations.

Physical distancing measures will remain in place on NorthLink services, with capacity set at 335 on both the MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey.

Serco managing director Stuart Garrett said: “These additional calls will support families and friends looking to travel across the festive period and are in line with Scottish Government guidance.

“As always, we would advise anyone travelling to only do so if it is line with public health guidelines at the time.”