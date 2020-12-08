News

Rapid Covid-19 tests to be available for Shetland care home visitors from next week, government says

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 5 min ago 0
Edward Thomason House and Taing House

Family and friends of care home residents in Shetland will be able to get rapid Covid-19 tests to make visiting their loves ones easier over the festive period. 

Health secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed yesterday lateral flow tests would be trialled for designated care home visitors in five health board areas this week before being rolled out nationwide next week. 

“That trial this week allows us to work the homes and staff to address any immediate issues,” she said. 

“We will then accelerate the delivery of testing kits to all care homes across Scotland from next Monday.”

Kits will be sent out along with guidance and training materials. 

Homes unable to use lateral flow will be able to use the alternative PCR test.

Ms Freeman said it would help enable visits to homes over the festive period.

However, she also cautioned that testing must be treated as an additional precaution and not a replacement for the existing layers of protection.

