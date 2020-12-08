News

Shetland to remain under level one Covid-19 restrictions, First Minister confirms

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 25 min ago 0
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: BBC Scotland.

Shetland is again to remain under level one Covid-19 restrictions, the First Minister has confirmed.

Nicola Sturgeon today announced that 11 local authority areas would be moving out of the toughest level four restrictions, while several others would also move down a tier.

Shetland, which has been at level one since the new strategic framework was introduced in October, will continue under the same restrictions.

Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire, which had been at risk of moving up to level three after a spike in cases, will also remain unchanged, for now.

Ms Sturgeon urged folk to keep following the guidelines, particularly in areas with fewer restrictions.

“Be careful, be cautious, follow all the rules that are in place and still try to limit your interactions with others as much as possible,” she said.

“It may be counter intuitive but as restrictions ease caution actually becomes more important, not less.”

