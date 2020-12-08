South Whiteness broadband speeds ahead

Residents Catherine Hughson and Florrie with Jack Scobie of BT Openreach. Photo courtesy of HIE

West Side residents say investments in broadband infrastructure have paid off – with one councillor claiming the improvement was as important as upgrades to water supplies.

As part of a national £146m fibre broadband rollout South Whiteness was connected to the superfast grid in the spring.

About three-quarters of the homes there have since signed up for the service, which saw download speeds jump dramatically.

Among the householders is councillor Catherine Hughson. She said: “The difference is like night and day. I’d say this is the most significant infrastructure investment for our community since the peninsula had water upgraded.

“We’ve been so glad to have it, especially given the current circumstances.”

Not everywhere is so lucky and MP Alistair Carmichael this week claimed some parts of Shetland have sluggish download speeds as much as 200 times slower than in cities. More in this week’s print edition.