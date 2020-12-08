News

Universities to stagger return of students to campuses

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 59 min ago 0
Covid-19

Universities will stagger the return of students to campuses over at least six weeks.

The news has been announced as part of a package of measures to minimise the transmission of coronavirus.

With only very limited exceptions, the Scottish government says undergraduates should initially plan to restart their studies at home – and only return to campuses and term-time accommodation when notified to do so by their universities.

When students return to term-time accommodation, they will be offered “lateral flow” Covid testing – similar to that offered ahead of Christmas.

All students are being asked to restrict their social interaction for a fortnight before they return to university and for the same period after they get there.

College students – who largely do not move away from home to go to education – are being asked to return as planned, in line with the protection level for the area their college is in.

