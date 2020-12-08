News

UPDATED: Emergency incident over after helicopter lands safely

Sumburgh Airport Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A Bristow helicopter landed safely at Sumburgh Airport after declaring an emergency early on Tuesday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that fire crews from Sumburgh and Sandwick were called to the scene at around 8:50am after the S92 helicopter reported an issue.

The helicopter landed safely at 9:13am, Hial spokesman Phil Allen said.

A spokesman for Bristow Helicopters said the aircraft made a “safe, precautionary” landing to allow for engineering checks.

Bristow said there was 17 passengers and two crew onboard the helicopter at the time.

Fire and ambulance crews were able to leave the scene at around 9:20am.

 

