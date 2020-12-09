Pandemic left industry in ‘absolute mess’, says Hinkles

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles.

Passenger numbers are expected to be down by two thirds in December, according to Loganair’s chief executive.

Jonathan Hinkles said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic had left the aviation industry in an “absolute mess”.

Mr Hinkles told a Shetland external transport forum on Wednesday that while there had been a “significant impact” on passenger numbers to and from Sumburgh, essential community travel needs had slightly lessened the impact across the Highlands and Islands.

The impact on island communities “has not been quite to the same levels as seen through the rest of the country because of the continued essential need to travel”, he said.

Numbers for December are projected to be down by 66 per cent compared to last year, according to a Loganair presentation.

Passenger numbers were down 70 per cent in October and 71 per cent in November compared to the same months last year.