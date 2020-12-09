UPDATED: Two taken to hospital after Trondra crash

Two people have been taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital after a two car road traffic collision in Trondra on Wednesday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said that a man and a woman were cut from one of the vehicles just after 8am.

One fire appliance from Lerwick and one from Scalloway attended the scene after a call from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

SFRS said one male was free from the second vehicle before they arrived, but they had to use cutting gear to free the people in the first car.

Police said that two people had been taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital by ambulance.

The B9074 road was closed for a short time, but is now back open.