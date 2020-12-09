Man who found wallet went on spending spree and ordered takeaway using stolen debit card

Lerwick Sheriff Court.. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A man who went on a spending spree after stealing a wallet he found in the street has been ordered to repay the money – along with a hefty fine.

Thomas Hall, 37, found the wallet in St Magnus Street, Lerwick, on 14th August, according to court documents.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today that Hall had pleaded guilty to stealing the wallet.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said that rather than do the right thing and return it, Hall, of Hillgrind Lerwick, took advantage of the situation.

Mr Mackenzie said Hall used it to make several purchases in local shops totalling £103.

He bought goods on a debit card by contactless payment from Bolts, the Co-op, and Staney Hill shop.

Hall also used the card number when he placed a takeaway order with the Raba Indian restaurant.

Sheriff Robert Mcdonald ordered Hall pay £103 compensation to the wallet owner.

He also fined Hall £300, payable at £40 a week.