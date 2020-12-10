Amenity trust chief executive to step down

Shetland Amenity Trust chief executive Mat Roberts is stepping down from the role, the trust has announced.

Mr Roberts has been in the job for almost three years, having been appointed in March 2018.

Trust chairman Alastair Hamilton paid tribute to the work that Mr Roberts has done during his time at the helm and wished him well.

“Under Mat’s leadership the trust has continued to operate successfully in very difficult financial circumstances.

“Along the way he helped the board create and produce a new strategy as well as overhauling and modernising some of the trust’s systems and process.”

Mr Roberts said he was “delighted to be leaving the trust in a much better state than I found it”.

“I wish the whole team success in the future,” Mr Roberts added.

Shetland Amenity Trust said they would make no further statement about Mr Roberts departure.