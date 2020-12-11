Administration Officer with Shetland Community Benefit Fund Ltd

Shetland Community Benefit Fund Ltd

ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Shetland Community Benefit Fund (SCBF) is seeking to engage the services of a person – or engage an agency able to provide suitably skilled staff – to join us at the start of an exciting new enterprise which will help sustain and develop Shetland’s communities.

The Administration Officer’s duties will be to provide administrative and financial support to SCBF, including dealing with day-to-day administration, financial processes, public enquiries, preparing papers for directors, dealing with grant application and monitoring forms.

We are looking for someone with good communication skills, used to working on their own, using their initiative and is interested in community development. They should have experience of Microsoft Office and accounts software.

An application pack is available to view and download at www.scbf.org.uk/jobs

For more information about the role please contact either: Chris Bunyan (SCBF Chair) tel. 07880 590331, email contact@scbf.org.uk or Alistair Christie-Henry tel. 07990 785227, email aliunite@mail.com

Hours of work – minimum 20 hours week.

Salary (pro rata) – initially £24,669.27, rising to £25,673.21 after 6 months service.

Duration of appointment – contract for one year, commencing 01 January 2021

CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: 12pm on 16th December, 2020