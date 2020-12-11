Self-isolation period reduced to 10 days

The Scottish government said it had to be on its guard as its Covid-19 infection rate continued to fall.

Shetlanders required to self-isolate due to contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or as a result of quarantine rules on overseas arrivals, will need to do so for 10 days from Monday.

The self-isolation period in Scotland is to be reduced from 14 days, coming into force on 14th December.

This follows a review and discussions between the four UK chief medical officers.

Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “While self-isolation may be for a shorter period, it remains vital that everyone who is required to do so remains at their home or other named address for this time.

“Only by doing this can we break the chain of transmission of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”