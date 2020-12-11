News

Self-isolation period reduced to 10 days

8 hours 31 min ago 0
Self-isolation period reduced to 10 days
The Scottish government said it had to be on its guard as its Covid-19 infection rate continued to fall.

Shetlanders required to self-isolate due to contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or as a result of quarantine rules on overseas arrivals, will need to do so for 10 days from Monday.

The self-isolation period in Scotland is to be reduced from 14 days, coming into force on 14th December.

This follows a review and discussions between the four UK chief medical officers.

Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman said: “While self-isolation may be for a shorter period, it remains vital that everyone who is required to do so remains at their home or other named address for this time.

“Only by doing this can we break the chain of transmission of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.