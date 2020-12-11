‘The end is in sight’ as Shetland nurse receives isles’ first Covid-19 vaccine

Occupational health nurse Sam Wylie receives Shetland's first Covid-19 vaccine from her colleague Margaret Cooper.

A Shetland nurse has received the first Covid-19 vaccine to be administered in the isles, marking a historic moment in the fight against Covid-19.

Occupational health nurse Sam Wylie received the first jag this morning (Friday) after Shetland’s first consignment of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived yesterday

Her colleague in occupational health Margaret Cooper administered the vaccine.

“It feels good,” Ms Wylie said.

“I feel quite lucky to be in one of the priority groups.

“I’m one of the vaccinators so I’m at the front of the queue and I’m relieved to have it done today.”

“We will be vaccinating social care workers and health care staff from the occupational healthcare department.

“It’s been a lot fo work getting ready for it but it’d be good to get it going and get the vaccines out there.”

More to follow.