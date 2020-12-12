Crofters receiving support earlier due to uncertainty

A farmer moving sheep between fields at Bannamin beach. Photo: Joe Leask.

Crofters will receive their funds at the earliest point since 2015, according to the Scottish government.

The basic payment support, greening and young farmer payments will be made two months earlier than the 2019 scheme year and arrive from 14th December.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said the payment strategy provided farmers and crofters “with certainty and financial stability in a year when uncertainty has reigned”, citing Covid-19 restrictions and Brexit uncertainty.

Mr Ewing said the government would continue to “do everything we can to ensure farmers and crofters get their support payments on time”.