Knitwear firm to double its output with HIE help

Kirsten Nicolson, of Highlands and Islands Enterprise, with Garry (centre) and Peter Jamieson at Jamieson's of Shetland in Sandness. Photo: Ben Mullay/courtesy of HIE

Jamieson’s Spinning has secured £45,850 from Highlands and Islands Enterprise to increase capacity and productivity.

The family-owned business operates Shetland’s only commercial woollen mill in Sandness.

The funding is also expected to create more jobs in the long-term.

Jamieson’s has reported growing demand for its hand-knitted yarns, which has “accelerated considerably” during the pandemic.

Purchasing a new machine will help the company double its output of yarn packs and explore new market opportunities in China.

Peter Jamieson, of Jamieson’s, said they had “struggled to cope” with existing demand and HIE’s “valuable assistance” would “allow turnover to bounce back quicker, safeguarding jobs and creating opportunities for the future”.

HIE Shetland head of business growth Andrew Gear said: “This project will help safeguard and create jobs in our local community and we very much look forward to continuing to work with Jamieson’s.”