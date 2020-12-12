News

Report shows ‘vital role’ of Citizen’s Advice Bureau, says MP

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael has praised the Citizen’s Advice Bureau for the “vital role” it plays in his constituency.

Mr Carmichael said: “I know first-hand the excellent work that CAB workers and volunteers do in the isles and we cannot thank them enough.”

His comments follow the release of CAB Scotland’s annual statistics, which showed CAB supported 2,882 people in the Northern Isles in 2019-20.

It helped save islanders £3.8 million – an increase of £500,000 over the previous period.

Commenting on the report, Mr Carmichael said: “These figures demonstrate, if there were any doubt, the vital role that the Citizens Advice Bureau plays in the isles.

“They benefit some of the most vulnerable people in our communities – and often simply knowing there is someone there to help can be a source of reassurance for people in stress.”

