Wishart seeks ‘urgent update’ on Air Discount Scheme future

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has written to transport secretary Michael Matheson seeking an “urgent update” on the continuation of the Air Discount Scheme (ADS).

In March 2019 ADS was renewed until 31st December but Ms Wishart said no announcement had been made about the future of the scheme past that date.

The scheme was introduced in 2006 by former isles MSP Tavish Scott, who was then transport minister.

Ms Wishart said ADS was “absolutely essential for islanders’ lifeline air travel”.

She added: “Air travel to the Mainland is already expensive and without the 50% discount on fares, it would be prohibitive to many people.

“We need urgent confirmation that the scheme will continue next year, on at least the same terms.”