Otter footprints
Catherine Munro shared this great photo on Twitter of footprints left at a beach by an otter.
Otter footprints in the sand #Shetland pic.twitter.com/fzuEUgMuGS
— Catherine Munro (@CatherineMMunro) December 11, 2020
